Nine active epicentres of lumpy skin disease reported in Kashmir

During the meeting, the Minister was briefed on the district-wise status of the disease, vaccination coverage, availability of medicines and vaccines, sample collection and testing, besides other containment measures being implemented by the Animal Husbandry Department.

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Officials said nine active LSD epicentres had been reported in Kashmir, with 59 cattle affected, including 55 active cases. No deaths have been reported so far.

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Ganderbal is the worst-affected district, accounting for 52 cases across seven epicentres, followed by Bandipora with three cases and Srinagar with the remaining cases.

Taking detailed district-wise feedback, Dar directed the concerned officers to strictly adhere to prescribed treatment protocols and expedite the vaccination drive to prevent further transmission of the disease.

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He stressed the need for intensified surveillance and timely intervention, particularly in areas reporting a higher incidence of LSD.

The Minister called for stronger field-level coordination, adequate deployment of veterinary experts and field staff, and regular visits to affected areas. He also directed the department to intensify awareness campaigns, including door-to-door outreach, to educate farmers about preventive measures, early reporting and appropriate care of affected livestock.

Dar directed officials to ensure adequate availability of essential medicines and vaccines in all affected areas and maintain close monitoring of the situation for a timely and effective response.

He emphasised that concerted efforts by all stakeholders, coupled with scientific treatment, timely vaccination and greater farmer awareness, were essential to contain the disease and safeguard livestock.