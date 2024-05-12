Nine illegal structures removed in Pahalgam

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 11

A demolition drive was carried out at Lidroo Pahalgam on Saturday under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer, PDA, and Pahalgam SDM, a government spokesman said.

The drive was carried by the demolition squad of Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) with the assistance of a police contingent, the spokesman added.

During the drive, nine illegal commercial structures which were found to be raised in violation of the Master Plan Pahalgam 2014-32 were demolished. The demolition drive served as a strong message to such elements that are hell bent to carry construction in violation of the Master Plan, the government spokesman added.

The persons intending to carry out any type of construction in PDA jurisdiction have been impressed to follow the procedure laid down in the Master Plan for carrying construction activities within the jurisdiction of Pahalgam Development Authority, the spokesman added.

The Chief Executive Officer, PDA Pahalgam, urged the public to take a legal recourse for obtaining proper permission from the competent authority while starting any construction activities in the jurisdiction of PDA.

