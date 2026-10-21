Nine UBGL grenades, AK ammunition recovered in Rajouri

Security forces recovered nine under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) grenades, an AK-47 magazine and 18 rounds of ammunition from a cave in a forest area of Rajouri district during a search operation, officials said.

The recovery was made on Monday during a search operation in the Chor Hill-Panch Gabbar area of Koteranka tehsil, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kandi police station.

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Troops of the Army’s 60 Rashtriya Rifles, along with the police, launched the operation and detected the ammunition concealed inside a cave.

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The recovered items included nine under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) grenades, one AK-47 magazine and 18 rounds of AK ammunition.

In a separate incident, a grenade was found abandoned near a temple in the remote Chattyar village of Rajouri district on Tuesday, prompting the police to deploy a bomb disposal squad.

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The grenade was spotted by children playing near the temple with construction material. The police were informed, following which a bomb disposal team reached the spot.

The grenade was subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion at an isolated location nearby. No damage was reported in the incident.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the grenade may have arrived at the spot along with construction material transported from elsewhere, officials said.

The police have taken up the matter for further investigation.