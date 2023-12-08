Nine vehicles used in illegal mining seized in Kathua

Our Correspondent

Jammu: A total of nine vehicles, including two heavy excavators, were seized by the Geology and Mining Department during day long inspections at multiple locations in Kathua on Thursday. The team of Mining Department led by District Mineral Officer (DMO) Rajinder Singh seized two excavators and two vehicles at Gandial, one at Taraf Tajwal, one Bhagtali and three at Ghatti areas. District Mineral Officer informed that all vehicles were handed over to police and will remain in their custody till realization of penalty. — OC

Hundreds take part in Angiveer recruitment rally

Jammu: Hundreds of candidates took part in the Army’s Agniveer recruitment rally conducted at Bardal Ground, Military Station, Akhnoor, from November 21 to December 3. The candidates were tested for their physical capacity. The medical fitness of the candidates was also checked. Maj Gen Ranjit Singh Ghuman, Zonal Recruiting Officer, Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Punjab and J&K, conveyed appreciation towards the successful conduct of recruitment rally to the Cross Swords Division of the Army, along with Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and other officials of administration at Akhnoor.

