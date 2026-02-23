NMC approves 24 super-speciality PG seats for medical colleges in J&K

In a landmark development and a significant boost to specialised medical education in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 24 new super-speciality postgraduate (PG) seats in Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) of Jammu and Srinagar, as well as in SKIMS Soura.

The approved seats span various streams, including Cardiology, Urology, Pulmonary Medicine, Medical Gastroenterology, Paediatric Surgery, Neuro-Anaesthesia, Paediatric and Neonatal Anaesthesia, and Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology.

Welcoming the development, the Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, described it as a major milestone. She added that this transformational step underscores the government’s firm commitment to expanding specialised healthcare infrastructure and medical education opportunities within Jammu and Kashmir.

“This achievement reflects the sustained efforts of the Omar Abdullah-led government to improve healthcare standards and ensure that advanced and specialised medical services are available within Jammu and Kashmir. The addition of super-specialtiy PG seats will not only empower our young doctors with opportunities for advanced training locally but will also significantly benefit patients by improving access to specialised care,” said the Health Minister.

She further emphasised that the expansion of super-speciality seats aligns with the broader vision of strengthening the healthcare ecosystem, reducing patient referrals outside J&K, and ensuring timely, high-quality treatment closer to home.

The Minister also acknowledged the continuous efforts of faculty, medical college administrations, and the Department of Health and Medical Education, noting that their dedication and compliance with NMC standards made this approval possible.

She reiterated that the government would continue to prioritise investments in medical education, infrastructure, and human resource development to ensure the people of Jammu and Kashmir have access to world-class healthcare facilities.

“This development marks another milestone in the government’s ongoing healthcare reforms and reinforces our commitment to transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a center of excellence in medical education and specialised healthcare,” Minister Sakeena added.

Notably, the NMC has approved four seats in DM Cardiology and four seats in MCh Urology for GMC Jammu, two seats each in DM Pulmonary Medicine, DM Cardiology, DM Medical Gastroenterology, MCh Urology, and MCh Paediatric Surgery for GMC Srinagar, as well as two seats each in DM Neuro-Anaesthesia, DM Paediatric and Neonatal Anaesthesia, and DM Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology for Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar.