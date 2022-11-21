No bail for fraud accused

PTI

Srinagar, November 20

A court here has rejected the bail application of a man accused of duping MBBS aspirants of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of arranging medical seats for them in private colleges over the past 15 years.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Raja Mohammad Tasleem rejected the bail plea of Uttar Pradesh resident Sheel Kumar Shukla, saying the petition was devoid of merit. Shukla was arrested from Ghaziabad on October 11 after a long hunt.