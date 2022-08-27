No cattle transport amid lumpy skin disease threat

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 26

Amid the spread of the lumpy skin disease, the Jammu administration has banned the transportation of bovine animals, including cow, oxen, bull and calf, within and outside the district for a period of two months. Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa said the disease had been spreading rapidly in Jammu.

Krishan Lal, Director of Animal Husbandry, Jammu, said the worst affected districts were Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Rajouri. “As the vector-borne disease is taking a toll in Pakistan, we have all reasons to believe that the disease has reached here from the neighbouring country,” he said.