No ceasefire violation reported in Kashmir Valley overnight

There was a semblance of normalcy in Kashmir Valley as residents witnessed the first night in six days without the sound of aircraft, missiles and drones flying overhead.

"No ceasefire violation was reported from any sector along the Line of Control in Kashmir after 11 pm on Saturday," officials said here.

Shahjahan Dar, a resident of Rawalpora, said, "It has been a while since we slept well. We are thankful to Almighty and everyone else who played a role in ending the war."

A large number of people who had migrated from border areas to relatively safer areas, however, want to wait a couple of days before returning home.

"We saw drones and rockets flying all over last night even after ceasefire was announced. We are praying that this ceasefire is permanent but we want to wait for a couple of days," Abdul Aziz, a resident of Uri, said.

Dozens of drones were seen flying over Kashmir Valley on Saturday evening in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control and International Border on Saturday.