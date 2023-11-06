No decision yet on alliance for UT elections, says Mehbooba

PTI

Srinagar, November 5

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said no decision has been taken yet over contesting elections in Jammu and Kashmir in an alliance with other parties.

“No decision has been taken about that so far,” Mufti told reporters in Ganderbal district when asked if her party would contest the J&K Assembly polls, whenever they are held, in an alliance with the National Conference (NC) and Congress.

Asked about the recent terrorist attacks in the Valley, Mufti expressed regret over former DGP Dilbag Singh’s remarks that the situation is normal in the UT and there was no collateral damage in the last four years.

“I fail to understand what is collateral damage for them. When a police personnel or a jawan or a labourer is killed, if that is not collateral damage, what is?,” she asked.

The former CM wondered that if everything is fine in J&K, “why have they snatched the freedom of the people here?” “Why do you not allow people to talk? The freedom of the people here has suffered the most damage in the last five years — the freedom of expression, the freedom to protest,” she said.

Mufti also said the lieutenant governor-led administration’s order warning its employees of disciplinary action if they resort to demonstrations and strikes is unfortunate.

“It is very unfortunate. On one hand you say everything is fine in J&K and on the other, you are afraid of the voice of the people,” she said.

