No democratic system in J&K, people facing hardships: Rahul Gandhi

PTI

Gulmarg, February 19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Centre of snatching the democratic rights of the people of J&K. He said the anti-encroachment drive was aimed at diverting attention from “real” issues. Gandhi was speaking at a meeting of party leaders from J&K here, 52 km from Srinagar, a Congress spokesperson said. “(Rahul) Gandhi expressed serious concern over the difficulties confronting the people in the absence of a democratic system in J&K while slamming the government for snatching the rights of people,” the spokesman said in a statement here.

Gandhi said, “J&K was divided into two Union Territories against the wishes of the people. People are now being denied their democratic rights by the BJP, aiming to hide its wrong policies and utter failure. The Congress shall continue to fight for the democratic rights of the people and ensure justice.”

The J&K administration has been undertaking a massive anti-encroachment drive in the UT to retrieve the state land from encroachers. Major political parties have been opposing the move.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi urged the party leaders to work hard to strengthen the Congress at the grassroots level.