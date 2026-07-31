No eviction until forest rights claims are decided, J&K reminds officials

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reminded the Deputy Commissioners of all districts that no member of a forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribe or other communities should be evicted or removed from forest land under his occupation till the recognition and verification procedure is complete.

Advertisement

A circular issued by the Department of Tribal Affairs stated “it is required that all the Deputy Commissioners shall ensure that the requisite processes of seeking, verification and settlement of claims in respect of forest dwellers or tribal communities under the three-tier mechanism i.e. ward committee/gram sabha; sub-divisional level committee; and the district-level committee, as mandated by the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006 are completed at the earliest; and if already completed, a certificate be provided at the earliest”.

Advertisement

The direction comes at a crucial time when multiple structures allegedly built on forest land have been demolished by the authorities recently.

Advertisement

The government giving the reference of Chapter III, Section 4(5) of the Forest Rights Act drew the attention of the officials to the point that “no member of a forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribe or other traditional forest dweller shall be evicted or removed from forest land under his occupation till the recognition and verification procedure is complete”.

The circular also reiterates the provisions of Section 6 wherein the gram sabha is the authority to initiate the process for determining the nature and extent of individual or community forest rights or both that may be given to the forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers within the local limits of its jurisdiction under the Act by receiving claims, consolidating and verifying those and preparing a map delineating the area of each recommended claim in such a manner as may be prescribed for exercise of such rights. The gram sabha shall, then, pass a resolution to that effect and thereafter forward a copy of it to the Sub-Divisional-Level Committee (SDLC).

Advertisement

It has been mentioned that any person aggrieved by the resolution of the gram sabha could file a petition with the SDLC constituted under Sub-Section (3) and the same shall consider and dispose of such petition.

Any person aggrieved by the decision of the SDLC may refer a petition to the District-Level Committee within 60 days from the date of the decision of the SDLC, and the District-Level Committee shall consider and dispose of such petition.

The department has also clarified that the provisions of the FRA extend to municipal and urban areas with the functions to be performed by the ward committee, wherever constituted, or by an assembly of adult residents of the concerned settlement, ‘mohalla sabha’, ‘pada’ or ‘tola’ in accordance with the guidelines issued under the Act.

The government had, on May 20, formed a fact-finding committee on the reports of violations of the Forest Rights Act after a demolition drive in the Raika Bandi area of Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu city. Minister for Forest and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana had, at that time, said that action would be taken against the officials if it was found that the demolition was unjust and without permission.