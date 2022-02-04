No flights to operate at Srinagar Airport after 5 pm on Fri, Sat and Sunday in Feb, Mar: AAI

Affected flights scheduled to operate after 5 pm on last three days of week have been pre-poned to operate before 5 pm every day

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

Srinagar, February 4

Evening flights to and fro Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir will be suspended for three days a week for two months to carry out strengthening works on the runway, officials of Airport Authority of India said here on Friday.

“We are commencing the Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March. This is necessary to strengthen the runway for the operation of flight and also to control the wear and tear,” director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said here.

He said the work is planned on all Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in the months of February and March.

“We will ensure that the flight disruption is reduced to minimum by working only from 5 PM to 6 AM during the night time. The runway will be available and the flights will be operated from 6 AM to 5 PM,” he said.

Singh said the affected flights scheduled to operate after 5 pm on the last three days of the week have been pre-poned to operate before 5 pm every day.

“The information has already been given to all affected passengers by the respective airlines. Passengers of the affected flights are requested to confirm the revised departure times if they have booked their flights during this period,” the director said.

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

The DDMA, however, decides that night curfew will continue

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

The DDMA, however, decides that night curfew will continue

NEET PG 2022 postponed by 6-8 weeks

NEET for postgraduate courses postponed by 6-8 weeks

The ministry in a direction to the exam conducting authority...

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...

Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri

Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri

BJP-led NDA gives 12 commitments to people of Punjab

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among star campaigners to campaign in Punjab

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among star campaigners to campaign in Punjab

The list released by the Congress includes Rahul Gandhi, Pri...

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Elderly woman seeks death sentence for convicted Tarn Taran Police inspector

Battle lines drawn: Bikram Majithia hits ground, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says no threat

Punjab polls 2022: In the battle for Amritsar, issues no political party is talking about

Robbers' gang busted, 7 held in Amritsar

SAD vows revamp of village infra

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Chandigarh to repatriate doctors overstaying deputation

Facilities still not smart, fee hiked 20% at 32 Chandigarh parking lots

Panchkula stilt parking: Take necessary action after advice of experts, chief engineers told

Delhi Disaster Management Authority decides to reopen higher educational institutes, coaching centres and schools

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Banga too has a rebel Congress leader contesting as Ind

Jalandhar: Election time & years of broken promises

NRI Baljinder Singh Hussainpuri held for forging documents for filing nomination papers from Nawanshahr

153 Covid cases, two deaths in Jalandhar district

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders with efforts of Ludhiana Commissionerate

5 die of Covid, 176 test +ve in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Provide details of suspicious transactions, bank officials told

20K employees to perform poll duties in Ludhiana district

Maximum voters of Ludhiana district in age group of 30 to 39 yrs

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Patiala: Health Department suspends District Health Officer for negligence in duty

19 youth in fray for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Vishnu Sharma wants Preneet Kaur to campaign for Congress candidates in Patiala district

