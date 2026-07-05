No full runway shutdown at Srinagar airport this year, CM welcomes relief

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Earlier this year, the AAI had proposed a complete closure of the runway for a fortnight in October to undertake the final phase of maintenance work. It had also announced a phased overhaul of the runway beginning in July.

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The proposal had triggered concern across Kashmir, particularly among travellers and the tourism industry.

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In an update on Saturday, Srinagar Airport said there would be no full airfield closure this year.

"Passengers are advised that there will be no full airfield closure at Srinagar Airport this year. Airport operations will continue on all days with operational hours from 0800 hrs to 1700 hrs. Night closures for runway maintenance will continue until October 2026," it said.

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The AAI said the previously proposed NOTAM regarding full runway closure on Mondays and Tuesdays has been withdrawn. "Airlines will continue to update their schedules in accordance with the prevailing operational timings," it added.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said he was "happy to share that Srinagar Airport will continue daytime operations while runway maintenance proceeds during night hours."

"Through close coordination with all stakeholders, we've ensured that essential maintenance can continue while minimising inconvenience to passengers. Please check with your airlines for the latest flight schedules and rely on official advisories," he posted on X.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the decision, expressing gratitude to the Government of India for its prompt response to concerns raised over the proposed closure.

Expressing his appreciation, the Chief Minister said, "Grateful to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Ji for acceding to our request and suspending the airport closure plan. This would have created significant inconvenience for regular travellers and forced tour groups and tourists to cancel their visits."

He said the decision would ensure uninterrupted air connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir, preventing disruption to travel, tourism and economic activity.

The Chief Minister reiterated that seamless air connectivity remains vital for Jammu and Kashmir's economy, particularly during the peak tourist season, and thanked the Centre for responding promptly to the concerns raised by the UT government.