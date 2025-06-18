No helicopter service this year for Amarnath yatra pilgrims

With the Jammu and Kashmir government declaring the pilgrimage routes a ‘no flying zone’, the Amarnath Shrine Board has announced that this year there will be no helicopter service for the pilgrims.

Every year, the shrine board provides chopper services on both routes -- the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route.

This year, the authorities are taking extra security measures in view of the Pahalgam terror attack. They have announced that flying of any kind of aviation platforms and devices, including UAVs, drones and balloons, is prohibited from July 1 to August 10.

This is the first time such a decision has been taken by the authorities.

According to the Amarnath Shrine board, the competent authority has declared all routes of the Amarnath Yatra as a ‘no flying zone’.

“Consequently, helicopter services for pilgrim travel will not be available,” said a notification on the website.

It said the “pilgrims planning to visit the holy shrine during the Yatra are advised to take note”.

“Pilgrims may reach the holy cave shrine on foot or avail the services of ponies and palkis,” the board said.

As many as 581 companies of Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed.