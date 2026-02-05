No inquiry ordered in 4th Tawi bridge construction, says Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Tuesday said that, as per reports submitted by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, the Chief Engineer, Public Works (R&B) Department, Jammu Zone, and the Managing Director of JKPCC Limited, no inquiry has been ordered against the executing agency responsible for the construction of the 4th Tawi Bridge.

The Deputy Chief Minister provided this information in the Legislative Assembly while replying to a question raised by Sham Lal Sharma.

He stated that the recent floods in Jammu damaged the bridge approaches, while the bridge structure itself remained intact.

Choudhary further said that, according to inputs furnished by the Managing Director, JKPCC, the 4th Tawi Bridge project was awarded to JKPCC in 2010 at an estimated cost of Rs 93.12 crore. The project was approved and an e-tender was floated, which subsequently matured.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that, following the decision of the Contract Committee and subsequent approval by the Chairman of JKPCC Limited, the work was allotted on a turnkey basis to the lowest bidder, M/s SP Shingla Construction Private Limited, for an amount of Rs 67.088 crore. The contractor completed the work within the stipulated time, and the bridge was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister in 2013 and opened to public traffic.

He further stated that after the commissioning of the bridge, even during the heavy floods of 2014, all bridge components remained intact and no part of the bridge suffered any damage.