No link between terror, Article 370, asserts former J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, December 13

National Conference (NC) leader and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah refuted assertions connecting Article 370 to terrorism in the region. Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the constitutional provision incentivised terrorism, Omar questioned the timeline, contending, “If that were the case, terrorism should have started in 1947 and not in 1987.”

Expressing disappointment over the Supreme Court's recent verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370, Omar termed it a “defeat for the people of J&K”. Omar contested BJP's claims linking Article 370 to ongoing violence, emphasising that the roots of unrest can be traced back unequivocally to 1987, not the constitutional provision.

Omar’s remarks gain significance in the context of accusations against the NC for electoral rigging in 1987 in collaboration with the Congress.

