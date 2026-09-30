India on Tuesday rejected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s references to Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly, asserting that the issue pertains to the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and that “no external party” has any locus standi on it.

“India rejects the unwarranted references made by the Turkish President to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during his UNGA address. This is a matter pertaining to India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and no external party has any locus standi on this issue,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

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Addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Erdogan said disputes in South Asia, including the Kashmir issue, should be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the UN Charter and relevant resolutions.

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“In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions,” he said.

The remarks, made in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, mark another instance of Erdogan raising the Kashmir issue at the UN platform despite New Delhi’s longstanding opposition to third-party involvement.

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Erdogan made similar remarks at the UN General Assembly last year, prompting India to reject his comments and reiterate that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country.

New Delhi has consistently maintained that all outstanding issues with Pakistan must be resolved bilaterally and has cited the 1972 Shimla Agreement, under which the two countries committed themselves to settling differences through peaceful means and bilateral negotiations.

Erdogan’s latest remarks also come amid growing strategic cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan. Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on August 7, committing themselves to enhanced security cooperation.

India-Turkey ties came under further strain following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. During the military escalation, Erdogan expressed solidarity with Pakistan and called for de-escalation.

New Delhi has since repeatedly objected to Ankara’s references to Kashmir and its support for Islamabad on the issue.