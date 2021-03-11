No locus standi: MEA slams Pak resolution on J&K

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

The MEA has rejected the resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the delimitation exercise in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

To media queries on the resolution passed by the Pakistan National Assembly on “Delimitation in the UT of J&K”, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Pakistan had no locus standi to pronounce on matters internal to India.

“The delimitation exercise in the UT is a democratic exercise based on the principles of extensive stakeholder consultation and participation. It is regrettable that instead of putting their own house in order, the leadership in Pakistan continues to interfere in India’s internal affairs and engage in baseless and provocative anti-India propaganda,” he observed.

Bagchi also demanded Pakistan must stop anti-India terrorism and shut down terror infrastructure. Pakistan should also stop human rights violations and effecting material changes in the status of Pakistan-occupied Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh (PoJKL), he added.