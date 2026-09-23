No locus standi on J-K: India rejects OIC statement, asks grouping to rein in Pakistan on terror

India on Wednesday hit back at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over its references to Jammu and Kashmir, rejecting the grouping’s assertions as “unwarranted and factually incorrect” and questioning its credibility for repeatedly endorsing what New Delhi described as politically motivated propaganda.

In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said OIC had “no locus standi” to pronounce on matters that were strictly internal to India and asserted that Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh were integral and inalienable parts of the country.

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“No amount of repetition of politically motivated propaganda can change this reality,” New Delhi said, adding that OIC’s repeated endorsement of such narratives raised “serious questions” about the credibility of the grouping.

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India’s response came after OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir issued a joint communiqué containing references to India on the Kashmir issue.

New Delhi also turned its criticism on Pakistan, accusing it of having a “well-documented record” of supporting and sponsoring terrorism.

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Instead of providing a platform to Pakistan to “peddle its fabricated and motivated propaganda”, India said, OIC would be better advised to counsel Islamabad to “look inwards” and address the continuing threat of terrorism emanating from territories under its control.

The statement marks another sharp rejection by New Delhi of attempts by international groupings to raise the Kashmir issue, with India maintaining that the matter falls strictly within its internal jurisdiction.

India also questioned the rationale behind OIC repeatedly endorsing what it termed politically motivated narratives on Jammu and Kashmir, saying such a position had implications for the credibility of the organisation itself.

The Indian response was categorical that references to Jammu and Kashmir could not alter New Delhi’s position on the status of the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.