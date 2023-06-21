No more power cuts in Jammu city from now

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 20

Facing pressure from political parties and residents due to unscheduled power cuts during the sweltering heat, the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) has announced that there will be no power cuts in Jammu city from Tuesday.

The power cuts in unmetered and rural areas would be below six hours, which were over 10 hours earlier. “This improvement has been attributed to certain recent developments, like J&K’s own power generating plant, including 900 MW Baglihar project which is generating power at full capacity. It was earlier working at a reduced capacity due to low discharge of water in Chenab river,” the statement read.

The power allocation from the Central Government has increased by 200 MW from hydropower stations located outside J&K from where the UT purchases power. Additionally, there has been an improvement in thermal generation also by around 60 MW, leading to higher allocation of power to J&K.

The JKPDD has appealed to the general public to use power judiciously and pay their electricity bills in time.