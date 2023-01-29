 No Opposition alliance relevant without Congress, says Jairam : The Tribune India

No Opposition alliance relevant without Congress, says Jairam

Rahul pays floral tributes to martyrs at Pulwama terror attack site

No Opposition alliance relevant without Congress, says Jairam

Rahul Gandhi accompanied by Mehbooba Mufti and others at Awantipora on Saturday. PTI



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 28

Days after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh made controversial remarks regarding Pulwama attack, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid floral tributes to the 40 CRPF men, who were killed after a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist blew up their bus in February 2019.

Security personnel stand guard at Lethpora, Pulwama. ANI

Gandhi made a halt at Lethpora on the highway and placed a bunch of flowers on the roadside exactly at the site of the attack.

‘Rally not a coalition-building exercise’

  • Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh says the event on January 30 in which many Opposition parties will take part in Srinagar is not a coalition-building exercise
  • The event is an invitation extended in good faith to the like-minded political parties which oppose the policies and programmes of the BJP, he says

Elaborate security arrangements were made. On Friday, Rahul Gandhi had halted the march as the party alleged that there was a security lapse due to absence of policemen soon after the participants entered Kashmir region. A large number of people had gathered alongside the yatra route.

Congress’ UT chief Vikar Rasool Wani accused the administration of stopping the people from joining the yatra. Still a large number of people, including women and children, joined the march, he added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “After yesterday’s incident, the administration made strict arrangements.” During a media briefing, Ramesh said the yatra was not a platform to build an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “Political talks for an alliance will begin after sometime. The event on January 30 in which many Opposition parties will take part in Srinagar is not a coalition-building exercise. It is an invitation extended in good faith to like-minded political parties which oppose the policies and programmes of the BJP,” he said.

“The Congress must be the pivot of any Opposition alliance. Without it, no alliance is relevant. Besides, any Opposition alliance must be based on constructive agenda, not only on anti-BJP sentiments,” he said, adding that “restoration” of democratic process in J&K was of utmost priority and Assembly elections should be held at the earliest, followed by the reinstatement of full statehood.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi joined the march from Pulwama. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter and mother joined Rahul from Awantipora. Mufti later tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi’s yatra comes like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir. This is the first time since 2019 that Kashmiris have come out of their houses in such a massive number. Was a great experience walking with him.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

2
Jalandhar

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

3
Chandigarh

Haryana govt official jumps off from 9th floor of Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, hospitalised

4
Diaspora

US visa renewal application can now be submitted through dropbox

5
Business

Adani Group's market losses hit $100 billion

6
Diaspora

US court rules in favour of elderly Sikh targetted in hate crime

7
Nation

Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe

8
Punjab

Punjab govt to send 36 school principals to Singapore for training on February 4

9
Business

RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms

10
Business

Gautam Adani says FPO withdrawn due to market volatility

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

RBI asks banks for details of exposure to Adani Group

RBI asks banks for details of exposure to Adani Group

Boris Johnson’s brother quits linked firm; B’desh questions...

AAP used kickbacks to fight Goa poll: ED

AAP used kickbacks to fight Goa poll: ED

Africa in focus during G20 presidency: EAM

Africa in focus during G20 presidency: EAM

Rijiju: Have told Collegium to rethink on judges’ appointment

Rijiju: Have told Collegium to rethink on judges' appointment

Uproar in Parliament, Opposition seeks JPC probe

Uproar in Parliament, Opposition seeks JPC probe

Houses adjourned without transacting business I Cong insists...


Cities

View All

Expose black sheep in forces helping drug peddlers: Guv to border villagers

Expose black sheep in forces helping drug peddlers: Punjab Governor to border villagers

Push to industry, services; agri sector feels let down

Decline in allocation disappoints farmers

Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Dinesh Bassi gets bail in graft case

Plans listed under Smart City project still in limbo

PU faculty receives revised pay scales

PU faculty receives revised pay scales

2 dozen Panchkula shops set to be razed for road widening

Directors approve revival of CHB Sector 53 scheme

92 encroachers challaned in Chandigarh

R-Day camp: Chandigarh’s Avishi adjudged best NCC cadet

Delhi Govt unable to send its teachers abroad for training due to LG’s interference: Sisodia

Delhi Govt unable to send its teachers abroad for training due to LG’s interference: Sisodia

Delhi excise ‘scam’: Court takes cognisance of ED’s supplementary charge sheet

Delhi court grants bail to man who fled 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill

Delhi Police get Rs 11,933 crore

Delhi L-G gives approval for MCD session on February 6

‘Tax relief to salaried class welcome; but nothing much for industry’

‘Tax relief to salaried class welcome; but nothing much for industry’

Rs 2 crore seized in raids on pastors Bajinder Singh, Harpreet Deol in Punjab

2 open fire, snatch bike from students in Jalandhar

Day after, Jalandhar MC, Waqf Board told to maintain status quo

Withdraw FIR, demand Latifpura oustees

Ludhiana salon owner lends his licensed weapon for Rs 1 lakh to robbers; arrested

Ludhiana salon owner lends his licensed weapon for Rs 1 lakh to robbers; arrested

I-T relief, new jobs, capex boost, fiscal prudence bring cheer

Budget evokes mixed response from industrialists

AAP worker among three held with 6 pistols, cartridges

Pathetic condition of roads continues to inconvenience commuters in Ludhiana

PIO office to pay ~15K for delay in providing info

PIO office to pay Rs 15K for delay in providing info

YPS School, Patiala, gets new pavilion, indoor shooting range

Doctors hold protest, seek arrest of suspects

2 held with 250 boxes of smuggled liquor

Six held, poppy husk, intoxicating tablets seized