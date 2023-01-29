No Opposition alliance relevant without Congress, says Jairam

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 28

Days after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh made controversial remarks regarding Pulwama attack, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid floral tributes to the 40 CRPF men, who were killed after a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist blew up their bus in February 2019.

Security personnel stand guard at Lethpora, Pulwama. ANI

Gandhi made a halt at Lethpora on the highway and placed a bunch of flowers on the roadside exactly at the site of the attack.

‘Rally not a coalition-building exercise’ Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh says the event on January 30 in which many Opposition parties will take part in Srinagar is not a coalition-building exercise

The event is an invitation extended in good faith to the like-minded political parties which oppose the policies and programmes of the BJP, he says

Elaborate security arrangements were made. On Friday, Rahul Gandhi had halted the march as the party alleged that there was a security lapse due to absence of policemen soon after the participants entered Kashmir region. A large number of people had gathered alongside the yatra route.

Congress’ UT chief Vikar Rasool Wani accused the administration of stopping the people from joining the yatra. Still a large number of people, including women and children, joined the march, he added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “After yesterday’s incident, the administration made strict arrangements.” During a media briefing, Ramesh said the yatra was not a platform to build an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “Political talks for an alliance will begin after sometime. The event on January 30 in which many Opposition parties will take part in Srinagar is not a coalition-building exercise. It is an invitation extended in good faith to like-minded political parties which oppose the policies and programmes of the BJP,” he said.

“The Congress must be the pivot of any Opposition alliance. Without it, no alliance is relevant. Besides, any Opposition alliance must be based on constructive agenda, not only on anti-BJP sentiments,” he said, adding that “restoration” of democratic process in J&K was of utmost priority and Assembly elections should be held at the earliest, followed by the reinstatement of full statehood.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi joined the march from Pulwama. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter and mother joined Rahul from Awantipora. Mufti later tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi’s yatra comes like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir. This is the first time since 2019 that Kashmiris have come out of their houses in such a massive number. Was a great experience walking with him.”