No political link between people, admn: Congress

PTI

Jammu, October 20

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Friday said the crucial link between the administration and the people had been missing in Jammu and Kashmir and it could only be reinstated through elections.

He also described Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) as the vital link between the administration and the people for resolving public issues. Batting for holding Assembly elections, Singh said the situation in J&K couldn’t be considered a settled one in the absence of a government formed through the people’s mandate.

On the sidelines of a conference of General Zorawar Singh here, he said J&K had now entered its fifth year without any Assembly.

