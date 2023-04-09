No pressure on Iltija to withdraw passport petition, say police

PTI

srinagar, April 8

The J&K Police have dismissed as “completely false” the allegations of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija that she was being “pressured to withdraw her petition” in the high court after she was issued a "country-specific passport" for two years.

Without naming Iltija, in its response to her allegations, the police said security verifications preceding the issue of passports is a high-value public service and the alertness of the force had detected as many as 54 young boys who were wrongly given passport service during 2017-18.

In a statement, the police said a quick internal audit was conducted following the allegation of pressure on the litigant and dismissed it as "completely false".

"It is unfortunate that a public person has apparently projected her personal grievance as also to be the grievance of the public in general in Kashmir," the police said.

A day after she was issued a "country-specific passport" for two years to allow her to study in the United Arab Emirates, Iltija asked on Friday, "Am I terrorist or anti-national?"

The 35-year-old had moved the High Court of J&K and Ladakh in February after her application for a passport was not cleared following an adverse report by the J&K Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Her passport had expired on January 2 and she had applied for a fresh one on June 8 last year. She asserted that she would continue to fight her case in the court despite “pressure to withdraw her petition.”