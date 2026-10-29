No resentment within NC over Cabinet expansion, says Sakina Itoo

On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ali Mohammad Sagar, Altaf Ahmad Wani, Shamim Firdous and Saifullah Mir at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan.

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However, several senior NC legislators expressed disappointment over being left out of the Cabinet, alleging that their seniority and experience had not been given due consideration.

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On Wednesday, Itoo dismissed reports of resentment within the party, describing the National Conference as a family.

“We live like a family. And if any child inside the house is angry with the parents, they express it inside the house. So, if anyone is angry with us, they express it inside the house,” she said.

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Itoo said expressing disappointment was a “democratic right” and that “there is nothing wrong with that”.

The senior leader also accused the Opposition of exaggerating the issue for political gain.

“Their only job is to blow things out of proportion because they have nothing with them. They feel that perhaps with the Cabinet reshuffle there is resentment, and they try to capitalise on it,” she said.

The Cabinet expansion has triggered discontent among some senior party legislators. Abdul Majeed Larmi, a three-time MLA from South Kashmir, said he deserved a Cabinet berth instead of Altaf Ahmad Wani, another legislator from the region who was inducted on Tuesday.

Mubarak Gul, a senior NC leader and MLA from Eidgah, also expressed disappointment over his exclusion from the Cabinet.

In what appeared to be an attempt to address the discontent, the NC subsequently announced Gul’s appointment as its new general secretary. However, the move failed to placate some of his supporters, who staged a protest outside the party headquarters in Srinagar and demanded that he resign from the party.