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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 'No space for agitation in Ladakh': New LG welcomes decision on Sonam Wangchuk

'No space for agitation in Ladakh': New LG welcomes decision on Sonam Wangchuk

Vinai Kumar Saxena says all issues pertaining to the aspirations and concerns of the people will be addressed through dialogue

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Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:59 PM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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Sonam Wangchuk. File photo
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The newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena has welcomed the decision to revoke the detention of Sonam Wangchuk, saying “it is a positive step by the Centre towards fostering an environment of peace, stability and mutual trust in Ladakh”.

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In a post on X, Saxena maintained that there is no space for agitation and violence in Ladakh. He said all issues pertaining to the aspirations and concerns of the people would be addressed through dialogue with various stakeholders, community leaders and citizens in Ladakh.

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The Union Government on Saturday said it had decided to revoke the detention of Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention with immediate effect, nearly six months after he was arrested on September 26, 2025.

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An official statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs read, "The government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders. In furtherance of this objective, and after due consideration, the government has decided to revoke the detention of Shri Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act.”

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