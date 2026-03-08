DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Nobody should decide for India: Farooq on US waiver to buy Russian oil

Nobody should decide for India: Farooq on US waiver to buy Russian oil

Said the country has to decide what is good for it, and nobody else should decide its future

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah. ANI
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday lashed out at the Centre over a US waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, saying that the country should take decisions on its own and nobody should decide for it.
"We are not dependent. The tragedy is I do not know why they are making us dependent. It is a question of the independence of this country," Abdullah told reporters here.

He said the country has to decide what is good for it, and nobody else should decide its future. "This is a tragedy. We have noticed before also during (prime minister) Manmohan Singh (tenure). America wanted India to vote for it and they said if you don't, the nuclear deal will be in trouble.

"You know what Singh said? He said it is a decision of India and India will make its own decision, we will do that what is good for the country," the NC chief added.

India also confirmed on Saturday that it is continuing to import Russian oil following a temporary waiver granted by the United States. The waiver was issued because of the war in the Middle East.

