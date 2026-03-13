DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Non-bailable warrant against Farooq in JKCA scam case recalled

Non-bailable warrant against Farooq in JKCA scam case recalled

The matter has been posted for March 30

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Farooq Abdullah, NC president. FILE
A local court on Thursday recalled a non-bailable warrant hours after issuing it against former chief minister Farooq Abdullah in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam case, considering his condition following a murderous attack a day before.

Earlier in the day, Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar Tabassum had issued a non-bailable warrant as Abdullah failed to appear in court either in person or online.

However, Abdullah’s counsel, Ishtiyaq Khan, moved an application seeking the recall of the warrant as medical consultants of the former chief minister had advised him against any travel after the life-threatening attack on him at Jammu last night.

“While the Applicant survived the attempt, the physical and psychological after-shock has severely exacerbated his pre-existing medical conditions, including fluctuating blood pressure and cardiac distress,” the counsel said in the application.

Khan said consequent to the attack, Abdullah has been placed under strict clinical observation and “Restricted Security Protocol.” “His medical consultants have strictly prohibited any travel, particularly air or road travel between Jammu and Srinagar, as the same would pose a grave risk to his life and health. That in light of these insurmountable circumstances, the applicant was unable to cause his appearance before this Hon’ble Court today,” he added.

The court had earlier rejected Abdullah’s application for exemption from personal appearance.

The court also rejected an exemption application of another accused, Manzoor Gazanfar Ali, and ordered a non-bailable warrant against him too.

The matter has been posted for March 30.

