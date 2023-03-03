 Non-bailable warrants against 13 militants : The Tribune India

Non-bailable warrants against 13 militants

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 2

An NIA court in Jammu has issued non-bailable warrants against 13 terrorists from Kishtwar district responsible for mobilising sleeper cells for terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir. The Kishtwar police had approached the NIA court after the involvement of 13 terrorists, based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK), surfaced to revive terrorism in the region.

These terrorists are Shahnawaz Kanth alias Umer, Nayeem Ahmed alias Gazi, Mohd Iqbal alias Bilal, Shahnawaz alias Nayeem, Javid Hussain Giri alias Muzamil, Bashir Ahmed Mughal, Gazi-ul-Din, Sattar Din alias Saifullah, Imtiyaz Ahmed alias Dawood, Shabir Ahmed, Mohammad Rafig Keen, Muzaffer Ahmed and Azad Hussain. A spokesperson said the warrants had been issued in connection with an NIA case lodged under Sections 120-B and 121-A of the IPC and Sections 13, 18 and 39 of the UAPA at the Kishtwar police station.

Waging war against govt

These terrorists pushed sleeper cells into J&K for waging war against the government. —Khalil Poswal, Kishtwar SSP

Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said the chief investigation officer of the district police had approached the Special NIA Court for issuance of the non-bailable warrants for the terrorists’ involvement in creating unrest in the Chenab valley and other parts of the UT. “They mobilised sleeper cells and pushed them into J&K in connivance with separatist leaders for waging war against the Union Government with the nefarious design of seceding J&K from India,” the SSP added.

The Tribune recently reported that the authorities were contemplating action against 168 terrorists in different parts of the UT. As many as 36 of those 168 terrorists belong to Kishtwar and have been living in Pakistan and PoJK. The administration is likely to attach the properties of all these terrorists.

