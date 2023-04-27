Non-bailable warrants against 23 Kishtwar ultras based in Pak

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 26

A special NIA court here on Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar district, who are operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied J&K against the country.

SSP Khalil Poswal said DSP Vishal Sharma, chief investigation officer, approached the court for the issuance of the non-bailable warrants. “These militants are involved in terror activities and have been trying to create unrest in the Chenab valley and other parts of J&K. They mobilised sleeper cells and pushed them into the UT in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against the Government of India with nefarious designs of seceding J&K from India,” the SSP said.

On March 1, the NIA court in Jammu had issued non-bailable warrants against 13 terrorists from Kishtwar who are in Pakistan.

This is the second time the NIA court, Jammu, has issued non-bailable warrants against the terrorists hiding in Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied J&K on the request of the police since March 1. Earlier, such warrants were issued against 13 terrorists. “Thirty-six individuals from Kishtwar went to Pakistan after joining terrorism over a period of time. Subsequently, two FIRs were registered against them,” SSP Khalil Poswal said.

Interpol’s help We are approaching Interpol for the issuance of a red corner notice. —Khalil Poswal, Kishtwar SSP

The SSP said, “We want to arrest all of them and are approaching Interpol so that a red corner notice is issued. The process has already been initiated and we are sure to arrange their presence in the court of law.” He expressed hope that Pakistan would cooperate in the arrest and deportation of the terrorists.

The terrorists against whom the warrants have been issued are Tahir Inqalabi, Manzoor Ahmed, Ghulam Mohammad Gujjar, Nazir Ahmed, Shabir Ahmed, Mohammad lqbal Rishi, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Jamal Din Naik, Ghulam Hussain Sheikh, Bashir Ahmed Raina, Guzar Ahmed, Shabair Ahmed, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed, Mohd Shafi, Ghulam Nabi Wani, Abdul Kareem, Gulabu, Farooq Ahmed Ganie, Mohammad Haneef Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Ifran Khanday, Mohammad Rafiq Khanday.