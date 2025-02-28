DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 'Normalcy forced, not organic' in Kashmir, says Omar

‘Normalcy forced, not organic’ in Kashmir, says Omar

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday described the current situation in the Union Territory as “not normal,” stating that “normalcy has been forced in Kashmir, it’s not organic.” Addressing a private event in New Delhi, Abdullah, who holds limited powers...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 28, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday described the current situation in the Union Territory as “not normal,” stating that “normalcy has been forced in Kashmir, it’s not organic.”

Addressing a private event in New Delhi, Abdullah, who holds limited powers as the Chief Minister under the current administrative setup in J&K, pointed to the authorities’ refusal to allow the funeral of Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s father-in-law at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid as a clear indicator of the abnormality. “If everything is normal, why was the funeral not allowed today?” he asked, highlighting the restrictions on religious rites as a sign of the ongoing challenges in the region.

The National Conference vice president also drew attention to the upgradation of Mirwaiz’s security, now being provided by CRPF commandos rather than the J&K Police. “There is a threat to Mirwaiz as militants’ ability to strike has gone up. Has the situation worsened so badly that we need CRPF now to protect Mirwaiz? Our government earlier would manage his security with J&K Police only,” Abdullah remarked, pointing to the growing security concerns in the Union Territory.

Abdullah, who has frequently visited New Delhi since the elections, also rejected the idea of a statehood arrangement where the Home Department would be controlled by the Centre.

