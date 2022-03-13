North India's first centre for space sciences comes up at Jammu varsity

PTI

Jammu, March 12

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Satish Dhawan Centre for Space Sciences at the Central University of Jammu here, saying the first course, B. Tech in Aviation and Aeronautics, with an intake capacity of 60 students, would start this year.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office termed the inauguration of the centre a “historic day” for north India. In October 2018, the Indian Space Research Organisation had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Central University of Jammu to set up the centre with facilities for geo-spatial data analysis that would help in sustainable use of natural resources and plan land-use patterns.

The centre has ground-based observations for atmospheric studies, research lab for astrophysics, atmospheric sensing and glacier studies laboratory for better use of large quantities of water stored in the form of seasonal snow, ice and glaciers in the rivers of north India.

Singh said ascent of India to the front ranking nations had already begun with its thriving space adventures. “The ascent of India as a frontline nation of the world has already started through the medium of space. The next 25 years from here will be crucial for the country as said by the PM,” the minister said. —