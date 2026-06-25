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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Northern Railway conducts two-day safety audit in Jammu Division

Northern Railway conducts two-day safety audit in Jammu Division

Objective of the audit is to conduct an in-depth assessment of safety procedures, equipment and operational standards at the ground level

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:16 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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A two-day Inter-Divisional Safety Audit is being conducted in the Jammu Division of Northern Railway on June 24 and 25, according to an official statement.

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The Railways said that, with passenger safety and security being accorded top priority, the audit is being led by Principal Chief Safety Commissioner, NER, Neeraj Gupta.

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Senior Administrative Grade officers from five key Railway departments—Traffic, Signal, Electrical, Engineering and Mechanical—are part of the special audit team. Administrative officers of Jammu Division are also accompanying the team during the inspection.

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According to Railways, the primary objective of the audit is to conduct an in-depth assessment of safety procedures, equipment and operational standards at the ground level, identify deficiencies and ensure timely corrective measures so that the organisation’s commitment to “Zero Accident” operations can be achieved.

During the audit, the team will carry out a detailed inspection of Jammu Railway Station and the adjoining station yard. The condition of platforms, foot overbridges, waiting halls, toilets and other passenger amenities will be examined. The inspection will also cover signalling and telecommunication systems, track fittings and the functioning of points and crossings.

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Officials said the audit team will also visit the Running Lobby, where it will interact directly with loco pilots and guards to review their working conditions, rest facilities, adherence to safety protocols and preparedness for emergency situations.

“Thereafter, the audit team will inspect various yards of Jammu Division, including loading and unloading operations of goods trains, wagon shunting, lighting arrangements, availability of fire safety equipment and compliance with safety regulations by staff. The team will also conduct a structural safety audit of important railway bridges under Jammu Division, examining strength, track fittings and maintenance standards,” the statement said.

Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu, Vivek Kumar said such audits conducted at regular intervals not only ensure compliance with Railway Board safety standards but also enhance safety awareness among employees.

“The technical suggestions and recommendations will be implemented on priority so that rail operations become safer, smoother and more reliable. Jammu Division remains committed to providing safe and punctual services to passengers,” he added.

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