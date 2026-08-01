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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Northern Railway cuts freight rates for foodgrains

Northern Railway cuts freight rates for foodgrains

Charges have been fixed on a descending distance-based scale

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:26 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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To ease inflationary pressure and ensure the affordable supply of essential commodities, the Northern Railway's Jammu Division has rationalised freight rates for the rail transportation of foodgrains, including wheat, rice and flour.
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Under the revised structure, freight charges have been fixed on a descending distance-based scale. For distances up to 1,000 km, the rate will remain Rs 1.55 per tonne per kilometre. For distances between 1,001 and 3,000 km, the rate has been reduced from Rs 1.55 to Rs 1.15 per tonne per kilometre. The same rate of Rs 1.15 per tonne per kilometre will apply for distances beyond 3,001 km, making long-distance transportation of foodgrains more economical.

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Compared to road transport, rail movement of foodgrains will directly benefit farmers, traders and consumers. Lower freight costs are expected to reduce transportation expenses and help stabilise market prices of wheat, rice and flour.

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The move will also minimise disruptions caused by frequent highway closures due to heavy rain, snowfall and landslides, as rail services operate throughout the year. This will ensure the timely and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

Bulk transportation by rail also reduces the chances of damage to goods. In addition, fewer trucks on roads will help ease traffic congestion, reduce fuel consumption and lower pollution, contributing to environmental conservation.

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Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the rationalisation reflects the Railways' people-centric approach. "Our objective is to ensure economical, safe and timely transportation of essential commodities. We appeal to farmers and traders to make maximum use of rail services for transporting foodgrains and avail the benefits of this scheme," he said.

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