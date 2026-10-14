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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Northern Railway to run special trains between New Delhi, Katra for festival rush

Northern Railway to run special trains between New Delhi, Katra for festival rush

Also extends the periodicity of existing trains on the New Delhi-Katra route

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:31 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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To cater to the expected surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming festive season, Northern Railway has announced special reserved trains and extended the periodicity of existing trains on the New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi route.

Train No. 04085 will depart from New Delhi at 2 pm on October 15 and 17 and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 3 am the following day. On the return journey, Train No. 04086 will leave Katra at 10 am on October 16 and 18 and arrive in New Delhi at 11.30 pm the same day.

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Another special service, Train No. 04485, will depart from New Delhi at 2.15 pm on October 18 and 20 and reach Katra at 3 am the next day. The return service, Train No. 04486, will leave Katra at 10 am on October 19 and 21 and reach New Delhi at 11.30 pm.

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Northern Railway has also extended the operation of Train Nos. 04081/04082 in view of sustained passenger demand. Train No. 04081 will run from New Delhi from October 26 to November 6, undertaking 12 trips, while Train No. 04082 will operate from Katra between October 27 and November 7 for 12 trips.

All the special trains will halt at Sonipat, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantonment, Dhandari Kalan, Jalandhar Cantonment, Pathankot Cantonment, Kathua, Jammu Tawi and Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan (Udhampur) stations in both directions.

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Railway officials said the additional services have been introduced to facilitate smooth travel for pilgrims and other passengers during the festive season and to reduce pressure on regular trains operating on the route.

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