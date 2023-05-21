‘Not Switzerland or Austria’: Arab influencer hails Kashmir’s splendor ahead of G20 working group meeting

Chandigarh, May 21
Ahead of G20 meeting in J-K, an Arab influencer took to Twitter to acknowledge the beauty of Kashmir Valley while standing in the middle of its exquisiteness.
Amjad Taha, while hailing Kashmir, describes how the place has protected the Earth and may be the answer to climate change.
“This is not Switzerland or Austria; this is India, and this is Kashmir where the G20 will take place. It’s called the “paradise on Earth,” a place that has preserved the Earth and can be the solution for climate change. In Kashmir, we see Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians all living in peace and enjoying their diverse land while contributing to world innovation and development for the future,” he captioned the post.
This is not Switzerland or Austria; this is India, and this is Kashmir where the G20 will take place. It's called the "paradise on Earth," a place that has preserved the Earth and can be the solution for climate change. In Kashmir, we see Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians… pic.twitter.com/YgBm4wyTJv— Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) May 20, 2023
The Kashmir Valley will host a three-day G20 working group meeting on tourism starting from Monday. The event aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable development of the region.
#Climate change #Environment #Kashmir #Social Media #Twitter
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal in Delhi, assures support to AAP govt amid tussle with Centre
Kejriwal said if Opposition parties reject the ordinance in ...
No form or identity proof required for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes
Unlike the November 2016 shock of demonetisation, when old R...
'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi
Said he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests ...
Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit
The current situation in Ukraine is an issue of humanity and...
J-K terror conspiracy case: NIA arrests Jaish operative for ‘passing’ info about movement of security forces to Pak-based commander
Arrest of Mohd Ubaid Malik of north Kashmir’s Kupwara comes ...