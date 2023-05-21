‘Not Switzerland or Austria’: Arab influencer hails Kashmir’s splendor ahead of G20 working group meeting

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 21

Ahead of G20 meeting in J-K, an Arab influencer took to Twitter to acknowledge the beauty of Kashmir Valley while standing in the middle of its exquisiteness.

Amjad Taha, while hailing Kashmir, describes how the place has protected the Earth and may be the answer to climate change.

“This is not Switzerland or Austria; this is India, and this is Kashmir where the G20 will take place. It’s called the “paradise on Earth,” a place that has preserved the Earth and can be the solution for climate change. In Kashmir, we see Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians all living in peace and enjoying their diverse land while contributing to world innovation and development for the future,” he captioned the post.

This is not Switzerland or Austria; this is India, and this is Kashmir where the G20 will take place. It's called the "paradise on Earth," a place that has preserved the Earth and can be the solution for climate change. In Kashmir, we see Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians… pic.twitter.com/YgBm4wyTJv — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) May 20, 2023

The Kashmir Valley will host a three-day G20 working group meeting on tourism starting from Monday. The event aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable development of the region.

#Climate change #Environment #Kashmir #Social Media #Twitter