Nothing improved since Nirbhaya case, says High Court

Jammu, August 17
While upholding the life imprisonment of a man for raping his one-year-old granddaughter in 2011, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh stated that nothing had improved even after a decade of the Nirbhaya case.
The Bench led by Justice Rajesh Sekhri and Justice Sanjay Dhar observed while hearing the plea recently, The accused, Bodh Raj, was awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 by a sessions court in Udhampur in 2013. In December, 2012, the nation was left shocked after the brutal rape and assault of a woman in New Delhi in a moving bus, resulting in her death days later.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt
Pong, Bhakra water released 2nd day in row | 2 kids drown | ...
National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability
On Aug 22, SC may examine Development Plan draft
Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London’s Southall
Gurpreet Singh, 25, appears at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, ...
US court denies writ of habeas corpus filed by Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana
However, Rana has filed an appeal against the order and soug...