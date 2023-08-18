Nothing improved since Nirbhaya case, says High Court

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 17

While upholding the life imprisonment of a man for raping his one-year-old granddaughter in 2011, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh stated that nothing had improved even after a decade of the Nirbhaya case.

The Bench led by Justice Rajesh Sekhri and Justice Sanjay Dhar observed while hearing the plea recently, The accused, Bodh Raj, was awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 by a sessions court in Udhampur in 2013. In December, 2012, the nation was left shocked after the brutal rape and assault of a woman in New Delhi in a moving bus, resulting in her death days later.

