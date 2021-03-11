Nov 25 new deadline to publish electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, August 10

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadline for the final publication of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir by 25 days. Earlier, the poll panel had given a timeline of October 31, which is now November 25.

Given the deadline for publishing the final electoral rolls, it looks almost certain that the Assembly elections won’t take place this year in the wake of the upcoming four-month harsh winter in Kashmir.

A communication from the Chief Electoral Office of J&K stated that anyone attaining the age of 18 years on or before October 1 and is otherwise qualified to be enrolled as an elector can apply for registration.

According to the rescheduled timeline, an integrated draft electoral rolls will be published on September 15. The period for filing claims and objections has been set between September 15 and October 25 followed by disposal of claims and objections on November 10. Checking of health parameters and obtaining the commission’s permission for final publication and updating database and printing of supplements has been fixed for November 19 before the publication of final electoral rolls on November 25, an Election Commission’s order, reproduced by the Chief Electoral Officer’s office here, said.

At present, the pre-revision activities and the post-delimitation follow-up work are going on in J&K wherein the existing electoral rolls are being mapped into the newly delimited Assembly constituencies.

In May, the Central Government had issued a notification stating that the orders of the Delimitation Commission which redrew electoral constituencies and provided six additional Assembly seats to Jammu division and one to Kashmir would come into effect from May 20.

According to the orders of the Delimitation Commission, set up under the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019, the UT will have 90 Assembly constituencies—43 in Jammu division and 47 in Kashmir—with nine of them being reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had assured that the Assembly elections would take place in J&K after the completion of the ongoing revision of electoral rolls.

File objections by October 25