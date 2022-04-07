Now, childcare leave for single male parents in J&K

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 6

The J&K administration today announced childcare leave for male employees if they are raising the child alone. Such leaves are generally granted to female employees but the new notification has made single male parents, including those who are unmarried or widowers or divorcees, eligible for it.

The decision has been taken by the Finance Department as a progressive reform to bring ease of living for government servants in Jammu and Kashmir where women employees will get two years of childcare leave to look after their children.

The notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Finance, Atal Dulloo reads reads 'woman employee and single male employee' replaced 'woman employee' in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (leave) rules, 1979.

The childcare leave could be granted at 100% of leave salary for the first 365 days immediately before proceeding on leave and 80% of the salary for the next 365 days.

In the case of a single female employee, the grant of three spells in a calendar year shall be extended to six spells in a calendar year, it said.

The childcare leave may not be granted for a period less than five days.