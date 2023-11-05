Now, students to assess teachers, schools' performance in Kashmir

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 4

Students in Kashmir will now play a pivotal role in assessing the performance of their teachers and schools. The Jammu and Kashmir Education Department has initiated a pilot project to test the effectiveness of this approach before implementing it on a larger scale.

“Teachers with a history of consistent issues and schools with poor track record of performance will face consequences,” the officials added

As part of this innovative initiative, students will provide feedback on their teachers and schools, ensuring the educational system remains accountable. This feedback process is designed to be secure and reliable, with students using mobile phones and a one-time password (OTP) to confirm their responses.

The key objective of this endeavour is to enhance the quality of teaching and the overall school experience. After a successful pilot, the project will be extended to government schools, followed by private institutions.

A dedicated committee will review the feedback and verify its accuracy with the help of independent observers, officials told The Tribune. “Teachers with a history of consistent issues and schools with a track record of poor performance will face consequences as per the prescribed regulations,” they said.

After the pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir has observed a notable increase in student enrollment. According to the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2021-22 report, 142,286 new students got enrolled in government and private schools in the region. The enrollment increased from 2,576,358 in 2020-21 to 2,718,644 in 2021-22, a significant five percent rise.

In government schools, the enrollment surged from 1,324,301 in 2020-21 to 1,473,368 in 2021-22, while private institutions experienced a slight decline from 1,240,551 students in 2020-21 to 1,235,033 in 2021-22.

The primary reason behind this enrollment increase, as indicated by the report, is the improvement of facilities in both government and private educational establishments. For instance, 23,173 government schools in Jammu and Kashmir were equipped with computers and libraries in 2021-22, an upgrade from 23,167 in the previous year. Furthermore, 23,173 schools received internet connectivity, compared to 23,167 in the previous year. The efforts of awareness campaigns have played a pivotal role in this educational transformation.

