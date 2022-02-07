Nowshera Day celebrated

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 6

Nowshera Day was celebrated at Naik Jadunath War Memorial in Rajouri district today to commemorate the victory against Pakistan in 1947-48. Naik Jadunath Singh, who sacrificed his life on February 6, 1948, was also remembered for his gallant contribution.

Major General Rajeev Puri, GOC, Ace of Spades Division, along with a large number of military and civil dignitaries and locals from Nowshera town, laid the wreath at the War Memorial.

The event was followed by a multi-specialty medical camp at Usman Stadium, Nowshera. —