Nowshera Day celebrated

Jammu, February 6
Nowshera Day was celebrated at Naik Jadunath War Memorial in Rajouri district today to commemorate the victory against Pakistan in 1947-48. Naik Jadunath Singh, who sacrificed his life on February 6, 1948, was also remembered for his gallant contribution.
Major General Rajeev Puri, GOC, Ace of Spades Division, along with a large number of military and civil dignitaries and locals from Nowshera town, laid the wreath at the War Memorial.
The event was followed by a multi-specialty medical camp at Usman Stadium, Nowshera. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada
Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need fo...
Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face
Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice
Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays
The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...
Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency
The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...
Congress's CM face: Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab
By announcing Channi as party’s CM face, Rahul Gandhi walked...