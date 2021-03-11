Nubra to be tourist spot

Jammu, May 29
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur, at a meeting in Raj Niwas, discussed steps for the development of Nubra as a tourist destination and welfare of Bactrian camels in Hunder. Mathur stressed on immediate steps, such as constructing holding area, deputing para-veterinary and veterinary staff, ensuring fodder, water points and open shed facilities for camels. He also suggested fitness certification for camels and training for camel jockeys to deal with tourists in a professional manner.
Mathur further suggested giving additional charge regarding grievances to tourist officers to address the issues of visitors and develop plans for Sumoor desert area to develop tourism activities. He emphasised on the need to develop facilities at Hunder.
