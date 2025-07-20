DT
Home / J K / Number of pilgrims cross 3 lakh mark for annual Amarnath Yatra 2025: LG Manoj Sinha

Number of pilgrims cross 3 lakh mark for annual Amarnath Yatra 2025: LG Manoj Sinha

On Sunday, a total of 16,886 pilgrims had darshan of the naturally formed ice ‘Shivling’ at the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 11:00 PM Jul 20, 2025 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha reviews arrangements at the Baltal base camp, amid the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra, in Ganderbal district. Photo: @OfficeOfLGJandK on X via PTI
The number of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra this year crossed the three-lakh mark on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

“By the grace of Baba Amarnath Ji, the holy pilgrimage has surpassed the 3 lakh mark today,” the LG said in a post on X.

Sinha said this sacred journey is a deeply enriching experience.

“May Baba’s blessings bring peace, strength and fulfilment to all. Har Har Mahadev!” he added in the post.

On Sunday, a total of 16,886 pilgrims had darshan of the naturally formed ice ‘Shivling’ at the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

They said the pilgrims included 11,188 males, 4,936 females, 218 children, 74 Sadhus, seven Sadhvis, and 463 security forces.

The total number of pilgrims who have visited the cave shrine has risen to 3,03,984, the officials added.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the lieutenant governor visited the Baltal Base camp of the yatra in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, and reviewed the arrangements for the annual pilgrimage that began on July 3.

Sinha also visited the Baltal Hospital to inspect facilities and interact with patients, doctors and medical staff.

The lieutenant governor also chaired a meeting with the camp director, officials of district administration, police and security agencies and discussed the measures taken to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims, an official spokesperson said.

Sinha also reviewed the mud-slide preventive measures, and other arrangements in place for comfortable stay, food, healthcare, connectivity, sanitation, water and power supply, traffic management, on spot registration and other facilities for pilgrims.

He interacted with pilgrims and service providers and received their feedback, the spokesperson said.

Sinha also took stock of the preparedness and response mechanism of the stakeholder departments to tackle any weather vagaries. He directed the concerned officers to take dedicated measures to ensure safety of the pilgrims at vulnerable areas.

At the Baltal Base camp hospital, the he interacted with the doctors, medical staff and inspected the healthcare facilities for the pilgrims.

He lauded the dedicated efforts of all departments and agencies involved in yatra management for ensuring the safe and seamless pilgrimage of the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji, the spokesperson added.

