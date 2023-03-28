Nurture start-up culture for growth, officials told

PTI

Jammu, March 27

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for building a stronger ecosystem for nurturing the start-up culture to further drive economic growth.

Sinha, who chaired a review meeting of the Department of Industries and Commerce, exhorted officials to strive to maintain the momentum of growth recorded in the previous year and build a stronger ecosystem for nurturing start-up culture that would further drive our economic growth.

“Sustained efforts are required to give a fillip to the start-up ecosystem that will further support entrepreneurship, and enable large-scale employment opportunities,” Sinha said.

During the review meeting, the Lieutenant Governor was informed about the progress made and the milestones achieved so far towards developing a robust industrial ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

Discussions were also held on one district one product (ODOP) and district export plan (DEP) to realise the true potential of a district, fuel economic growth and generate employment.