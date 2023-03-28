Nurture start-up culture for growth, officials told

Jammu, March 27
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for building a stronger ecosystem for nurturing the start-up culture to further drive economic growth.
Sinha, who chaired a review meeting of the Department of Industries and Commerce, exhorted officials to strive to maintain the momentum of growth recorded in the previous year and build a stronger ecosystem for nurturing start-up culture that would further drive our economic growth.
“Sustained efforts are required to give a fillip to the start-up ecosystem that will further support entrepreneurship, and enable large-scale employment opportunities,” Sinha said.
During the review meeting, the Lieutenant Governor was informed about the progress made and the milestones achieved so far towards developing a robust industrial ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.
Discussions were also held on one district one product (ODOP) and district export plan (DEP) to realise the true potential of a district, fuel economic growth and generate employment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal puts Amritpal Singh on surveillance list; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee to third country
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh has been on the run si...
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Police officials yet to confirm whether this is the latest p...
Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh
The decision was taken during a Panthic gathering at Amritsa...
Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22
Can write to the Housing Committee seeking an extended stay,...
Female shooter kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school attack
The suspect, likely a teenager, also died after being shot b...