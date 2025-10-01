Office of banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir attached

Police on Wednesday attached a three-storey building housing the office of banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir, an outfit floated by hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in 2004, officials said here.

Advertisement

A team of police officials from nearby Budgam put up a board on the wall of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat office at Hyderpora, announcing the attachment of the building, the officials said.

Advertisement

“In a major action against secessionist and terrorist networks, Budgam Police have attached the head office of the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat at Rehmatabad, Hyderpora, under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA),” they said.

Advertisement

The attached property comprises a three-storey building on a plot measuring 5,700 square feet which was being used as the office of the banned outfit, the officials said adding the action is linked to an FIR registered last year at Budgam police station under UAPA.

“Acting on collected evidence and with due approval from the competent authority, the property was attached as per legal provisions. This action marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation against unlawful and subversive activities and reflects the firm resolve of Budgam police to neutralise threats to national security and maintain peace in the region,” they added.

Advertisement

Geelani floated his own outfit Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir after falling out with Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir in 2002 over the latter’s silence over participation in elections through proxy candidates by Hurriyat Conference constituent People’s Conference.

This had led to a vertical split in the Hurriyat Conference with Geelani floating a parallel amalgam in 2004.