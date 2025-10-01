DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Office of banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir attached

Office of banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir attached

Police officials from nearby Budgam put up a board on the wall of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat office at Hyderpora, announcing the attachment of the building

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:33 PM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
"Budgam Police have attached the head office of the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat at Rehmatabad, Hyderpora, under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967,” officials said. X/@BudgamPolice
Advertisement

Police on Wednesday attached a three-storey building housing the office of banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir, an outfit floated by hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in 2004, officials said here.

Advertisement

A team of police officials from nearby Budgam put up a board on the wall of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat office at Hyderpora, announcing the attachment of the building, the officials said.

Advertisement

“In a major action against secessionist and terrorist networks, Budgam Police have attached the head office of the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat at Rehmatabad, Hyderpora, under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA),” they said.

Advertisement

The attached property comprises a three-storey building on a plot measuring 5,700 square feet which was being used as the office of the banned outfit, the officials said adding the action is linked to an FIR registered last year at Budgam police station under UAPA.

“Acting on collected evidence and with due approval from the competent authority, the property was attached as per legal provisions. This action marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation against unlawful and subversive activities and reflects the firm resolve of Budgam police to neutralise threats to national security and maintain peace in the region,” they added.

Advertisement

Geelani floated his own outfit Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir after falling out with Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir in 2002 over the latter’s silence over participation in elections through proxy candidates by Hurriyat Conference constituent People’s Conference.

This had led to a vertical split in the Hurriyat Conference with Geelani floating a parallel amalgam in 2004.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts