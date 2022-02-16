Official caught taking bribe in Kupwara district

Srinagar, February 15
The J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested an engineer while allegedly accepting a bribe in Kupwara district here. The ACB, acting on a complaint, laid a trap during which Ghulam Hassan, a junior engineer in the Rural Development Department, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 8,000, an official said.
A spokesman of the ACB said the complainant had alleged that Hassan had been inordinately delaying the bill for the work executed by him under the MGNREGA and the 14th Finance Commission at Kunanposhpura village in Tregham block of Kupwara.
“Upon receiving the complaint, prima facie offence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was found made out. Consequently, a case was registered at the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s police station, Baramulla. Subsequently, a trap team was constituted and it caught Hassan red-handed,” the spokesman said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens
Putin ready for talks with West
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest
For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...
Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap
Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza