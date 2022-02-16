Official caught taking bribe in Kupwara district

PTI

Srinagar, February 15

The J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested an engineer while allegedly accepting a bribe in Kupwara district here. The ACB, acting on a complaint, laid a trap during which Ghulam Hassan, a junior engineer in the Rural Development Department, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 8,000, an official said.

A spokesman of the ACB said the complainant had alleged that Hassan had been inordinately delaying the bill for the work executed by him under the MGNREGA and the 14th Finance Commission at Kunanposhpura village in Tregham block of Kupwara.

“Upon receiving the complaint, prima facie offence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was found made out. Consequently, a case was registered at the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s police station, Baramulla. Subsequently, a trap team was constituted and it caught Hassan red-handed,” the spokesman said. —