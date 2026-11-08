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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Official directs agencies to expedite Jammu Ring Road work

Official directs agencies to expedite Jammu Ring Road work

Divisional Commissioner visits Tunnel-1 and Tunnel-2, connecting Kheri with Jagti

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Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:00 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Jammu Divisional Commissioner Vikas Kundal on Saturday inspected the ongoing works under the Jammu Ring Road Project to review the pace of construction of tunnels and other infrastructure components.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Jammu Minga Sherpa, NHAI Project Director Rajiv Kumar, members of the NHAI team, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Jammu and other concerned officers.

During the inspection, the Divisional Commissioner visited Tunnel-1 and Tunnel-2, connecting Kheri with Jagti, and reviewed the progress of construction. He also sought on-site feedback on execution-related challenges and other issues affecting the smooth progress of the project.

The NHAI Project Director apprised him of the challenges being faced during the construction of Tunnel-1, particularly the loose soil conditions that have been affecting the pace of work.

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The Divisional Commissioner directed the NHAI Project Director and executing agencies to expedite work on all ongoing components and ensure close coordination among the concerned departments and agencies for timely completion of the project.

He also stressed the need to address site-specific challenges through appropriate measures and ensure regular monitoring of the ongoing works.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner inspected Balicharan Road towards Satwari and reviewed its condition and associated infrastructure requirements.

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