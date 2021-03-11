Official suspended for ‘insulting’ flag

Srinagar, August 13
The administration on Saturday suspended Syed Aijaz Manzoor, executive officer of the Magma Municipal Committee, for allegedly insulting the National Flag.
Magma Tehsildar has been nominated as the inquiry officer. He will furnish a detailed report about the incident in three days.
