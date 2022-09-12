Official takes stock of Katra-Banihal rail link work

Jammu, September 11
Vinay Kumar Tripathi, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, inspected the ongoing work on the Katra-Banihal (111 km) section of the rail link project, including the world’s highest railway bridge—Chenab bridge.
During the inspection, it was learnt that a major part of excavation of tunnel T-1 with a total length of 3,159 metres had been completed and only 260-metre excavation was left.
Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said the progress was very slow as the project was located on the Main Boundary Thrust. “Tunnel excavation requires lot of pre-support measures and also post-excavation support systems. Executing agency was advised to complete the balance excavation of 260 metres expeditiously by augmenting resources. Northern Railway and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited were directed to closely monitor the progress,” he said.
Tripathi later also inspected the already completed tunnel T-2. Anji bridge was also inspected, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod
Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words
SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms
Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...
Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad
'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi was given shelter by gangsters plotting Salman Khan's murder
Planned to flee to Dubai using fake documents