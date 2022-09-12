Official takes stock of Katra-Banihal rail link work

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 11

Vinay Kumar Tripathi, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, inspected the ongoing work on the Katra-Banihal (111 km) section of the rail link project, including the world’s highest railway bridge—Chenab bridge.

During the inspection, it was learnt that a major part of excavation of tunnel T-1 with a total length of 3,159 metres had been completed and only 260-metre excavation was left.

Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said the progress was very slow as the project was located on the Main Boundary Thrust. “Tunnel excavation requires lot of pre-support measures and also post-excavation support systems. Executing agency was advised to complete the balance excavation of 260 metres expeditiously by augmenting resources. Northern Railway and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited were directed to closely monitor the progress,” he said.

Tripathi later also inspected the already completed tunnel T-2. Anji bridge was also inspected, he added.