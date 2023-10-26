Official takes stock of winter preparedness

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 25

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, on Wednesday reviewed the winter preparedness of different departments of the UT.

Bhatnagar said the J&K administration had significantly enhanced its machinery and other related equipment which would ensure substantial improvement in addressing snow clearance and other critical winter-related challenges than the previous years.

The high-level meeting to review the winter preparedness included officials from Public Works (R&B) Department, NHAI, BEACON, Project SAMPARK and other sister agencies in Srinagar.

Bhatnagar said maintaining critical infrastructure, road network and mechanical system was of paramount importance during winters.

