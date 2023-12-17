Officials asked to double silk production

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 16

A meeting to review performance of Sericulture Development Department in Jammu Division was chaired by J&K Sericulture Director Ajaz Ahamd Bhat. During the review meeting, it was apprised that presently sericulture has a lot of potential in Jammu division with cocoon production ranging between 450 MT to 500 MT.

The director instructed the officials that production levels need to be doubled in the next five years through the required interventions for a substantial increase in quality cocoon/raw silk production from the present levels with massive mulberry plantations.

“The director desired to develop sericulture on modern lines to enable the farmers associated with the sector to get better returns. He laid stress on resource utilisations and identifying the requirements of the sector in the present context for generating additional sources of income for the rural masses and emphasised that in this endeavour, efforts need to be made by all stakeholders,” said an official spokesperson.

